The French word for season also is the beer that hits the spot in the warmer months. Saisons are refreshing, crisp and dry with a hazy orange appearance, and a peppery spiciness often from the yeast or grain that adds intrigue.

The back story: The style's origin in Belgium and French Wallonia is one of those great beer stories: Made by farmers, the low-alcohol beer was intended to quench the thirst of fieldworkers in summer.

What to try: Colorado's saisons vary widely from boozy and sweeter to light and crushable.

I participated in a recent blind tasting, hosted by PorchDrinking.com, to determine the state's best saisons. The winners, according to John and the group: