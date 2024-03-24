The best Colorado saisons from a blind taste test
The French word for season also is the beer that hits the spot in the warmer months.
Saisons are refreshing, crisp and dry with a hazy orange appearance, and a peppery spiciness often from the yeast or grain that adds intrigue.
The back story: The style's origin in Belgium and French Wallonia is one of those great beer stories: Made by farmers, the low-alcohol beer was intended to quench the thirst of fieldworkers in summer.
What to try: Colorado's saisons vary widely from boozy and sweeter to light and crushable.
I participated in a recent blind tasting, hosted by PorchDrinking.com, to determine the state's best saisons. The winners, according to John and the group:
- Cellar West's Farmhouse Saison: The Lafayette brewery nailed the drinkability that makes the style so satisfying with a blend of subtle spice that came through in the aroma and flavor.
- Great Divide's Colette: A light-bodied, unfiltered and easy-drinking beer with just the right amount of spice from yeast esters. Perfect to sip or for a beermosa.
- Busey Brews' The Ghost of Tank 2: The Nederland brewery's version is on the sweeter side and sports a little higher alcohol content at 6.7% but still finishes dry.
- Strange Craft Beer's la patience saison: Super spice-forward, this one will keep you sipping in wonder.
