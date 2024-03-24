2 hours ago - Food and Drink

The best Colorado saisons from a blind taste test

headshot
Great Divide's Colette. Photo: John Frank/Axios

Great Divide's Colette. Photo: John Frank/Axios

The French word for season also is the beer that hits the spot in the warmer months.

Saisons are refreshing, crisp and dry with a hazy orange appearance, and a peppery spiciness often from the yeast or grain that adds intrigue.

The back story: The style's origin in Belgium and French Wallonia is one of those great beer stories: Made by farmers, the low-alcohol beer was intended to quench the thirst of fieldworkers in summer.

What to try: Colorado's saisons vary widely from boozy and sweeter to light and crushable.

I participated in a recent blind tasting, hosted by PorchDrinking.com, to determine the state's best saisons. The winners, according to John and the group:

  • Cellar West's Farmhouse Saison: The Lafayette brewery nailed the drinkability that makes the style so satisfying with a blend of subtle spice that came through in the aroma and flavor.
  • Great Divide's Colette: A light-bodied, unfiltered and easy-drinking beer with just the right amount of spice from yeast esters. Perfect to sip or for a beermosa.
  • Busey Brews' The Ghost of Tank 2: The Nederland brewery's version is on the sweeter side and sports a little higher alcohol content at 6.7% but still finishes dry.
  • Strange Craft Beer's la patience saison: Super spice-forward, this one will keep you sipping in wonder.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more