Denver's best bar and restaurant patios to visit as the weather warms up
For anyone looking for a great place to spend an afternoon drinking (no alcohol required), these are some of the best picks for enjoying a sip while keeping your shades on.
Avanti Food & Beverage (3200 N Pecos St.)
- A food hall with seven different restaurant options, this LoHi mainstay also happens to have a killer view of downtown Denver from its spacious top-floor patio.
Grandma's House (1710 S Broadway)
- The small brewery pairs a large, expansive patio with its more intimate taproom located on Antique Row in South Broadway.
Finn's Manor (2927 Larimer St.)
- A sort-of cocktail bar in the RiNo Art District, you can pick from 400 whiskies, 140 agave spirits like tequila, and plenty more liquors to enjoy on its colorful patio.
Raices Brewing (2060 W Colfax Ave.)
- The Sun Valley brewery has a large patio with access to the South Platte River Trail walkway, and a short walk from Empower Field at Mile High and Meow Wolf's Convergence Station.
Wonderyard Garden + Table (2200 Larimer St.)
- A newcomer — the restaurant and bar opened this March — you're welcome to enjoy its signature cocktails inside massive, gilded birdcages and giant teacups.
