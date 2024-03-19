Fore-get traditional golf courses. State of play: Golf simulator bars are popping up across Denver and beyond, acting as a hole-in-one for avid and amateur golfers, and the entire family.

Why it matters: As the trend tees up in popularity, it could act as a sustainable alternative to water-guzzling golf courses and a solution when the weather turns cold or rainy.

Zoom in: Denver has seen a surge in indoor golf bars over the last few years, like the Local Drive, the Back 9 and X Golf DTC.

The newest addition to the scene is Hangar Club, a 22,000-square-foot venue in Denver's Lowry neighborhood, in the former Lowry Air Force Base.

The indoor entertainment space features 10 enormous simulators with private hitting bays and seating areas.

It also has a central bar slinging specialty cocktails and draft beers, plus a kitchen serving up sandwiches, salads, flatbreads and other shareables.

By the numbers: At Hangar Club, an hour on a sim — roughly the time it takes one person to play 18 virtual holes — can range from $45-$75 per hour, depending on the day and time, which is mostly in line with its competitors.

There are more than 200 courses and 48 tour venues to choose from, plus numerous family-friendly games.

Walk-ins are welcomed but reservations are encouraged. Golf clubs, balls and tees are provided.

🏌️‍♀️ My thought bubble: I visited Hangar Club over the weekend and had never been to a place quite like it. Even though I'm no golfer (and whiffed the ball more times than I'd like to admit), I had a lot of fun.

Reality check: If you order a few drinks and a couple of appetizers like my husband and I did, be prepared for a bit of sticker shock when you close your tab.

We ordered four beers, olives and guacamole and ended up paying $256, including tip, for the whole two-hour experience.

The big picture: Golf bars are having a moment nationwide.