DPS issues report on improving education for Latino students

Denver Public School students at Ellis Elementary School on Aug. 22, 2022 in Denver. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Denver Public Schools on Tuesday released a report identifying ways the district can improve education for its Latino students. Why it matters: Latino students make up more than half of all pupils in DPS, the state's largest school district, and along with other students of color can face segregation by race and income.

Zoom in: The "La Raza Report" included multiple recommendations for the district, students, teachers, staff and parents. The proposals include:

Creating a Latino Student Initiative to focus on improving standardized test scores and partnering with local nonprofits and colleges to create a tutoring and instructional support program.

Coordinating with Denver companies to help pay for tutor programs, something the report notes can help develop the city's future workforce.

Establishing a "Grow Your Own" teacher development program to recruit, train and retain Latino teachers.

Developing a Bilingual Parent Leadership Institute to help parents learn more about how they can be more involved in their child's education.

Hiring more bilingual, Spanish-speaking teachers.

Between the lines: The report calls for a new executive director position responsible for implementing, monitoring and measuring the impacts of those recommendations.

Behind the scenes: The Multicultural Leadership Center completed the report from November 2022-2023 after the district opened a bidding processed in July 2022.