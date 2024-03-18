How Colorado's EV charging stations stack up nationwide
It costs an average of $0.45 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to charge an electric car at a public charging station in Colorado, Axios Pro: Climate Deals' Alan Neuhauser writes.
- That exactly matches the national average of $0.45 per kWh, according to data gathered by Stable Auto, an EV charger software developer.
Context: A typical EV with 300 miles of range usually takes about 75-100 kWh to go from empty to full.
Zoom in: Colorado is a hot spot for electric vehicles, standings as an anomaly for EV use that's largely popular in the "four corners" of the U.S.
Between the lines: Boulder County had the highest EV usage among larger counties in Colorado, with 816 electric miles per 1,000 residents, according to data from mobility analytics platform Replica.
- Denver County totaled 325 electric miles.
The big picture: Charging an electric vehicle costs three times as much at a public charging site in West Virginia than in Nebraska — a gap that suggests EV charging companies are still figuring out how to price a top-off.
Zoom in: West Virginia, Connecticut, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Kentucky have the most expensive charging stations, ranging from $0.52 to $0.54 per kilowatt-hour.
More Denver stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.