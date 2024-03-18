Mar 18, 2024 - News

How Colorado's EV charging stations stack up nationwide

headshot
headshot
Average EV charging station prices, January 2024
Data: Stable Auto; Note: Does not include Tesla charging stations; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

It costs an average of $0.45 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to charge an electric car at a public charging station in Colorado, Axios Pro: Climate Deals' Alan Neuhauser writes.

  • That exactly matches the national average of $0.45 per kWh, according to data gathered by Stable Auto, an EV charger software developer.

Context: A typical EV with 300 miles of range usually takes about 75-100 kWh to go from empty to full.

Zoom in: Colorado is a hot spot for electric vehicles, standings as an anomaly for EV use that's largely popular in the "four corners" of the U.S.

Between the lines: Boulder County had the highest EV usage among larger counties in Colorado, with 816 electric miles per 1,000 residents, according to data from mobility analytics platform Replica.

  • Denver County totaled 325 electric miles.

The big picture: Charging an electric vehicle costs three times as much at a public charging site in West Virginia than in Nebraska — a gap that suggests EV charging companies are still figuring out how to price a top-off.

Zoom in: West Virginia, Connecticut, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Kentucky have the most expensive charging stations, ranging from $0.52 to $0.54 per kilowatt-hour.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more