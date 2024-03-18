How Colorado's EV charging stations stack up nationwide

Data: Stable Auto; Note: Does not include Tesla charging stations; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals It costs an average of $0.45 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to charge an electric car at a public charging station in Colorado, Axios Pro: Climate Deals' Alan Neuhauser writes. That exactly matches the national average of $0.45 per kWh, according to data gathered by Stable Auto, an EV charger software developer. Context: A typical EV with 300 miles of range usually takes about 75-100 kWh to go from empty to full.

Zoom in: Colorado is a hot spot for electric vehicles, standings as an anomaly for EV use that's largely popular in the "four corners" of the U.S.

Between the lines: Boulder County had the highest EV usage among larger counties in Colorado, with 816 electric miles per 1,000 residents, according to data from mobility analytics platform Replica.

Denver County totaled 325 electric miles.

The big picture: Charging an electric vehicle costs three times as much at a public charging site in West Virginia than in Nebraska — a gap that suggests EV charging companies are still figuring out how to price a top-off.

Zoom in: West Virginia, Connecticut, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Kentucky have the most expensive charging stations, ranging from $0.52 to $0.54 per kilowatt-hour.