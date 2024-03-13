Denver's Outdoor Voices location in RiNo to close Sunday

Denver
Athletic clothing sold at Outdoor Voices. Photo: Courtesy of Outdoor Voices
Denver's first and only Outdoor Voices retail location in RiNo, which opened in late 2021, is going out of business at 5pm Sunday.
The latest: All items from the Austin, Texas-based activewear brand will be 50% off in the meantime.
The big picture: The Denver closure is part of Outdoor Voices shuttering retail stores nationwide and moving online, Axios Austin's Nicole Cobler reports.
Zoom in: The closure comes four years after the startup's founder and CEO Tyler Haney — who grew up in Boulder — was pushed out after disagreements with older, more-experienced executives.
What we're hearing: The news of Denver's Sunday closure came as a shock to most employees, a Denver employee who was not authorized to speak on the matter tells us.
