Mar 13, 2024

Denver's Outdoor Voices location in RiNo to close Sunday

Athletic clothing sold at Outdoor Voices. Photo: Courtesy of Outdoor Voices

Denver's first and only Outdoor Voices retail location in RiNo, which opened in late 2021, is going out of business at 5pm Sunday.

The latest: All items from the Austin, Texas-based activewear brand will be 50% off in the meantime.

The big picture: The Denver closure is part of Outdoor Voices shuttering retail stores nationwide and moving online, Axios Austin's Nicole Cobler reports.

  • Outdoor Voices did not return Axios' requests for comment.

Zoom in: The closure comes four years after the startup's founder and CEO Tyler Haney — who grew up in Boulder — was pushed out after disagreements with older, more-experienced executives.

  • Haney created the company in her 20s.

What we're hearing: The news of Denver's Sunday closure came as a shock to most employees, a Denver employee who was not authorized to speak on the matter tells us.

  • The employee said that they and other retail workers did not receive severance pay.
