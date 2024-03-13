Denver's Outdoor Voices location in RiNo to close Sunday

Denver's first and only Outdoor Voices retail location in RiNo, which opened in late 2021, is going out of business at 5pm Sunday. The latest: All items from the Austin, Texas-based activewear brand will be 50% off in the meantime.

The big picture: The Denver closure is part of Outdoor Voices shuttering retail stores nationwide and moving online, Axios Austin's Nicole Cobler reports.

Outdoor Voices did not return Axios' requests for comment.

Zoom in: The closure comes four years after the startup's founder and CEO Tyler Haney — who grew up in Boulder — was pushed out after disagreements with older, more-experienced executives.

Haney created the company in her 20s.

What we're hearing: The news of Denver's Sunday closure came as a shock to most employees, a Denver employee who was not authorized to speak on the matter tells us.