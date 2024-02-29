Colorado sees post-pandemic spike in its prison population

Colorado had the third-highest prison population increase in the country between 2021 and 2022, according to a recent U.S. Department of Justice report.
Why it matters: Colorado's drop in prison population prompted by the pandemic has now fully recovered, according to local experts, who had wondered whether the lower rates would remain.
What they're saying: "The answer to that has been pretty obviously, no," University of Denver criminology associate professor Michael C. Campbell tells us.
By the numbers: The Centennial State's 8.2% rise in inmates between 2021 and 2022 was topped only by Mississippi (+14.3%) and Montana (+8.8%).
State of play: University of Colorado Denver criminology assistant professor Vivian Aranda-Hughes says the state's population growth, increased drug use and violent crime rates during that span factored into the increase.
Yes, but: 17,168 people were in state or federal prisons in Colorado in 2022, per the DOJ's data — a significant drop from the 23,274 people in the state's peak year in 2008. Data has been tracked since 1978.
- Colorado's total number of incarcerated people in 2022 ranks among the lowest in the country.
The big picture: The U.S. prison population rose 2.1% between 2021 and 2022, marking "the first increase in the combined state and federal prison population in almost a decade," a recent DOJ report found.
- It remains extremely high compared to the years before the Nixon-era "war on drugs" and "tough on crime" politics took hold.
What's next: Campbell says he's interested in seeing whether further policy changes will help reduce inmate numbers.