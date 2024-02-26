Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals;

Look at us, growing older together.

By the numbers: Denverites' median age was 37 in 2022 — up nearly 4% over the past decade, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.

Yes, but: We still have fewer gray hairs than the overall U.S. population (39) and residents in cities like Charlotte (38), Chicago (39) and San Francisco (39).

The other side: We're older than Salt Lake City (34) and Texas' major cities (all about 35), but the same age as Atlanta and San Diego.