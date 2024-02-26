Denver
Look at us, growing older together.
By the numbers: Denverites' median age was 37 in 2022 — up nearly 4% over the past decade, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.
Yes, but: We still have fewer gray hairs than the overall U.S. population (39) and residents in cities like Charlotte (38), Chicago (39) and San Francisco (39).
The other side: We're older than Salt Lake City (34) and Texas' major cities (all about 35), but the same age as Atlanta and San Diego.
Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.