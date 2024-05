Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A shot from the film "True Survivors." Photo: Courtesy of CEFF

This weekend in Denver, attend an Earth-friendly film festival, try dozens of local beers or enjoy a day of family fun.

Learn about the issues affecting our planet through the lens of environmental filmmakers.

The Colorado Environmental Film Festival in Golden will screen 66 films, including 15 world premieres.

Why it matters: Subject matter includes local issues like fracking and the journey of a single-use plastic bag, a product that's now banned statewide.

What they're saying: "The festival has something for everybody, no matter how invested in environmental causes you are," Nicole Bickford, executive director of CEFF, told Axios.

Cost: Single tickets are $12 for adults over 30, $9 for adults under 30; passes start at $48

When: Thursday–Sunday

Location: Colorado School of Mines, Green Center

Tickets

Get inspiration for your next home DIY project at the region's largest garden and home show at the Colorado Convention Center. There will be over 500 vendors, gardens, seminars, sales and children's programs. Tickets

When: Saturday through March 3

Saturday through March 3 Cost: $10 senior, $13 adult, kids 12 and under are free

🎵 3. Ludacris

Head to the Colorado Convention Center for an afternoon of activities for families including face painting, performances, martial arts and appearances by Huey the Dinosaur and Clifford the Big Red Dog. Tickets

When: Noon–6pm Saturday

Noon–6pm Saturday Cost: $12 advance, $16 at the door; kids are free

The comedian and star of "Lopez vs. Lopez" will take the stage at the Paramount Theatre for two nights. Tickets start at $49

When: 7pm Saturday and Sunday

Try dozens of locally made beers at the Stockyards Event Center. Attendees can try unlimited beer samples from over 30 breweries for the price of one ticket. Tickets start at $60

When: 1–4pm Saturday (session 1), 5–8pm Saturday (session 2)

This all-women rock band will make a stop at Summit as they perform their latest album, "Blame My Ex." Tickets start at $60