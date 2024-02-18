Tap into your inner peace at Urban Sanctuary in Denver. Photo: Courtesy of Samantha Hines Photography

Urban Sanctuary, a nonprofit yoga studio in Denver, will celebrate its eighth anniversary this year by undergoing a major, much-needed renovation. Why it matters: After nearly a decade in business, the space remains the city's first and only Black, woman-owned yoga studio, owner and teacher Ali Duncan tells us.

Details: Nestled along Welton Street in Denver's historic Five Points, a neighborhood rich with Black history, the studio is located in the Douglass Undertaking Building, once operated in the early 1900s by the sons of abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

Context: Duncan, who was also the first Black female officer hired to the Fort Collins Police Services in 2003, opened the yoga space in 2016 with a mission in mind.

The point of Urban Sanctuary is "so everyone — no matter how they show up — has a safe space to connect … in a way that feels good to them with their body and with others," Duncan tells us.

Driving the news: The studio is preparing to kick off a series of remodeling projects this summer using $250,000 in grants from Colorado History and the State Historical Fund.

The money will support a complete "redo" of the building from the windows to the roof, which will mean temporarily moving some classes outside into the nearby courtyard as needed.

If you go: The studio offers more than 40 classes a week — from 6am to 8:30pm — including free yoga classes for communities of color, which sell out every week.

Some of the more unique yoga classes are cannabis-friendly (21+), clothing-optional (you read that right) and aerial-enhanced.

💭 My thought bubble: Do yourself a favor and pop in — the space literally feels like a warm hug.