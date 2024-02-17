3 financial resources for Denver homebuyers

Share on email (opens in new window)

The U.S. Black homeownership rate (45.9%) is nearly 30 percentage points lower than the white homeownership rate (73.8%), per the latest from the Federal Reserve.

To help close the gap, there are a number of local programs and tools geared toward helping people buy homes, including:

The Dearfield Fund: Black first-time homebuyers may receive up to $40,000 in down payment assistance through this fund.

metroDPA: Those making less than $188,250 with 640+ credit can qualify for down payment assistance.

The Denver Financial Empowerment Center: You can receive free financial coaching.

Of note: HUD has a variety of homeowner education tools, from figuring out how much house you can afford to finding aid for home repairs.