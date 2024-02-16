31 mins ago - Politics

Colorado may ease residency rule and waiting times for medically assisted suicide

States where medically assisted dying is <span style="text-decoration:underline; text-decoration-color:#6533ff; text-decoration-thickness:4px;">legal</span> or <span style="text-decoration:underline; text-decoration-color:#c0aaff;text-decoration-thickness:4px;">being considered</span>
Data: Death With Dignity; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios Visuals

Even as the doctors question the controversial practice of prescribing life-ending drugs to patients, Colorado wants to make medically assisted suicide easier to access.

What to know: State lawmakers put forward a bill to remove the Colorado residency requirement and shorten the waiting period from 15 days to 48 hours.

  • The legislation, which is set for a hearing Feb. 29, also requires insurance companies to pay out life insurance benefits for physician-assisted suicide patients, and prohibits coercing them to take the medication.

What they're saying: "We just want to make sure that those people are getting the care and the medication in the best way possible so that their lives will end in a more peaceful manner in the way they want at the time they want," state Sen. Joann Ginal (D-Fort Collins), a bill sponsor, told the Colorado Sun.

Context: Colorado voters approved a "medical aid-in-dying" ballot measure in 2016 to allow terminally ill patients with less than six months to voluntarily end their lives with doctor-prescribed medication.

  • In its first six years, through 2022, 1,090 patients were prescribed the medication and 979 deaths were recorded, the state health department reports.
  • Prescriptions increased 44% in 2022 from the previous year and deaths increased 20% to 243.

The big picture: The policy is gaining nationwide momentum because of personal anecdotes, experience from states where it's allowed and changing attitudes partly driven by the pandemic's devastation.

  • It's legal in 10 states and the District of Columbia, and lawmakers in 19 states are considering permitting the practice.

Go deeper: More states are considering bills allowing medically assisted death this year

