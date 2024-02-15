Colorado private school enrollment still on the rise

Data: Census Bureau; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios After the pandemic, private school enrollment nationwide increased then leveled off, but it's still rising slightly in Colorado. By the numbers: 12.9% of students in the Centennial State were enrolled in private schools in 2022 compared to 12.7% the year prior and 11.2% in pre-pandemic

The latest figures trail the national average, however, which hovered near 15% in 2022.

Zoom in: Denver also saw a jump in the number of private school students after the pandemic, rising from 11.1% in 2019 to 13.7% in 2021.

But levels in the city have begun to stagnate, dropping a hair to 13.1% in 2022.

Why it matters: Slowing enrollment at local public schools is putting budget pressure on some districts, including Denver Public Schools, which is considering slashing funds and cutting staff to adjust to the new normal.