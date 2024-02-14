Horrendous. Unhinged. Hilarious. Horrific. Big red flags. What's happening: These are just some of the ways local singles describe dating in Denver, which ranks near the bottom — at 72nd out of 100 — when it comes to cities where Cupid's love arrow is most likely to hit its mark.

Dating apps, including Tinder — Colorado's platform of choice with more than 38,000 average monthly searches, according to Google data — aren't helping much.

What they're saying: "I'm a single-ish girl in the city with more than 6,000 matches on Tinder, which is impossible to sift through," Gemma B. tells us.

"The guys here really seem to be married to their hobbies," laments Sarah G., who's in her 30s. "It just seems like the only way to meet a guy here is if I break a couple bones learning to snowboard."

"All the good ones are married already, and the single ones are immature or never want to grow up," says Braeden M.

"I think there's something to the saying that in Denver: 'The odds are good, but the goods are odd,'" 72-year-old Cathy B. tells us.

Zoom in: Some of the "horror" stories we heard range from someone unabashedly letting their foot fetish flag fly on the first date to shaming someone for eating a second slice of pizza.

While on a first date at Panera Bread, one guy told Carrie B., who was wearing flip-flops on a hot day, that she couldn't wear them anymore if they continued dating.

"After I pick my jaw up off the floor at the audacity of this dude, I ask him if he's serious. He says yes. He tells me that me wearing flip-flops on our date is akin to him wearing a surf shirt with holes and gravy stains on it," she recounts.

The other side: Denver's dating rollercoaster might have a few loops, but it's not all downhill.

Take it from Heather M., 57, who has spent the past two years conducting a "social experiment" to go on 100 first dates — or as many as it takes — to meet her match. At long last she met lucky No. 79 last fall, and he appears to be a keeper.

Of note: At least one study even ranks Denver as the third-best city to be single.

The intrigue: Dating success can also be scored out of state.

Our colleagues in the Twin Cities talked to professional matchmaker Kailen Rosenberg, who suggested Denver guys look for love with Minnesota women.

"No joking. Like we're kind of mismatched," she said.

The bottom line: Finding love isn't easy in the Mile High City, but all hope isn't lost for those who keep looking.