Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Denver Police Department officers at attention outside the Fallen Officers Memorial in 2023. Photo: RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Two Denver council members are proposing allowing noncitizens to work as police and firefighters in Denver. Details: Council president Jamie Torres and member Amanda Sandoval proposed Monday striking language from the city charter preventing the city's police and fire departments from hiring noncitizens.

It would allow people with work authorization to be employed by the two agencies.

Noncitizens, who can include legal permanent residents and DACA recipients, are currently eligible to work in nearly all other departments, Torres tells us.

The intrigue: The citizen requirement is unique to those agencies due to language in the city's law specifying applicants must be U.S. citizens.

Zoom in: Supporters say the changes would improve both agencies' diiversity, the police department's community policing efforts, recruitment and retention, and reduce discrimination.

Of note: Fire chief Desmond Fulton and police chief Ron Thomas provided letters in favor of the proposal.

City law prevents Denver police from hiring DACA recipients despite state a law passed last year allowing them to work as armed officers, Thomas writes.

A spokesperson for the union representing Denver firefighters, Local 858, declined to comment but said the union is working to get more information.

The union representing Denver officers, the Denver Police Protective Association, did not respond to a request for comment.

Between the lines: The Denver Sheriff's Department can hire noncitizens due to a 2016 federal settlement stemming from a finding that the agency violated federal law by discriminating against work-authorized immigrants.

What's next: Torres tells us she will continue outreach on the proposal, which could be formally introduced as a bill in April.