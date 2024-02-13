Denver could allow noncitizens to be police officers and firefighters
Two Denver council members are proposing allowing noncitizens to work as police and firefighters in Denver.
Details: Council president Jamie Torres and member Amanda Sandoval proposed Monday striking language from the city charter preventing the city's police and fire departments from hiring noncitizens.
- It would allow people with work authorization to be employed by the two agencies.
- Noncitizens, who can include legal permanent residents and DACA recipients, are currently eligible to work in nearly all other departments, Torres tells us.
The intrigue: The citizen requirement is unique to those agencies due to language in the city's law specifying applicants must be U.S. citizens.
Zoom in: Supporters say the changes would improve both agencies' diiversity, the police department's community policing efforts, recruitment and retention, and reduce discrimination.
Of note: Fire chief Desmond Fulton and police chief Ron Thomas provided letters in favor of the proposal.
- City law prevents Denver police from hiring DACA recipients despite state a law passed last year allowing them to work as armed officers, Thomas writes.
- A spokesperson for the union representing Denver firefighters, Local 858, declined to comment but said the union is working to get more information.
- The union representing Denver officers, the Denver Police Protective Association, did not respond to a request for comment.
Between the lines: The Denver Sheriff's Department can hire noncitizens due to a 2016 federal settlement stemming from a finding that the agency violated federal law by discriminating against work-authorized immigrants.
What's next: Torres tells us she will continue outreach on the proposal, which could be formally introduced as a bill in April.
- The council will need to put the measure on the November ballot for consideration, since changing the city charter requires a vote.
