The newest relationship status is "solo."

What to know: The difference from being "single" is intention and value, says Peter McGraw, a behavioral scientist at the University of Colorado Boulder's business school.

In his new book, "Solo: Building a Remarkable Life of Your Own," McGraw offers a roadmap with insights and humor about the advantages to solo life. "The issue with marriage is it crowds out a lot of stuff," he told John in an interview.

The intrigue: McGraw, 50, is quick to note he's not "anti-marriage" but believes it's "over-prescribed."

"There's other ways to live a good life besides this conventional, high-status, socially valued relationship that doesn't fit everyone," he explains.

Why it matters: His book is a how-to manual for the solo life that he wishes he had as a younger man, and a call to action for society to begin to address the needs of a growing group rather than incentivize marriage.

What he's saying: The book, based on his own research and experiences, profiles four types of single people — the "someday" singles who are looking for a romantic relationship, "the just may" and then the "new way" and "no way" people.

"What I want to do is elevate single living … to be equally valuable," he says.

The big picture: A record number of people are delaying marriage or forgoing it altogether, demographic studies show.

By the numbers: In Colorado, 49% of households are married, slightly more than the national average of 47.5%, according to census data.

44% of the state's households are single, on par with national averages, and the rest are cohabiting but not married.

Between the lines: McGraw, who lives in downtown Denver, says he decided early in life he didn't want marriage. His parents divorced when he was 9. He also didn't want children.

"I wanted to live a remarkable life — travel the world, see the pyramids of Giza, the Great Wall and explore the American West," he says. "Plus I couldn't even get a girl to go with me to prom, so we're getting way ahead of ourselves when it comes to marriage."

Zoom in: He threw himself a bachelor party at 34. "Why is it only married people that get to celebrate their singlehood?" he says.

At age 38, he decided to go the solo route after a heartbreaking split with a woman who wanted children.

He still dates — calling Denver a "good town" for it because people are open-minded — and he's upfront about his dedication to singlehood at the start.

The bottom line: "I've been accused of being a Peter Pan, and from the outside it may look that way because I'm not willing to commit. … But not only do I live a rich life but I like to believe I'm contributing to the world," he says.