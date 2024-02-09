Share on email (opens in new window)

Chili is the sole Colorado player in this year's "Puppy Bowl." Photo: Courtesy of Animal Planet

What's cuter than a puppy? How about 131 of them tussling for a touchdown in Animal Planet's "Puppy Bowl?"

Details: The 20th annual event — airing Sunday in conjunction with the Super Bowl — includes a Colorado contender named Chili, who's playing on Team Ruff.

The 7-month-old Boston terrier-Chihuahua mix from Colorado Springs is known for her spunky personality, unpredictable zoomies, and having the most adorable underbite you ever did see.

Of note: She was surrendered to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region last August, but has already found her fur-ever home, the Gazette reports.

How to watch: Cheer on Chili at noon Sunday on Animal Planet.