6 dough-licious pizza spots in Denver
Denver ranks as the eighth-most "pizza-obsessed" city in America, and it's not without reason.
State of play: The Mile High City is full of cheese-tastic choices, from greasy slices the size of your head to Sicilian, Neapolitan, Detroit-style and more.
Driving the news: Friday is National Pizza Day!
- All day for the occasion, every Fat Sully's Pizza location is slinging their signature "Big A** Slices" for just 99 cents. The offer doesn't apply to delivery.
Why it matters: The dough-lightful day kicks off a week of big bucks for local pizza joints, with Super Bowl and Valentine's Day orders piling up.
To make the most of pizza-palooza week — and beyond — here are six more saucy spots to pick up a pie.
- Cart-Driver: Come for the wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, stay for the fresh, juicy oysters.
- Dough Counter: This newcomer to the scene, specializing in Sicilian pizza, is from the family behind Michelin Guide-recognized Marco's Coal Fired (another top spot for 'za).
- Blue Pan: Detroit-style pizza in Denver doesn't get much better than this.
- Redeemer: Sourdough slices reign supreme at this New York-inspired RiNo restaurant.
- Benzina: Neapolitan pizza at this converted East Colfax gas station comes with a chewy-crunchy crust. Try the clam pizza with clam cream, lemon and calabrian chili.
- Cosmo's: A classic sure to satisfy those late-night cravings. Don't forget the spicy ranch.
