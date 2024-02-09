Share on email (opens in new window)

Pizza slices from Fat Sully's in Denver. Photo: Courtesy of Joni Schrantz

Denver ranks as the eighth-most "pizza-obsessed" city in America, and it's not without reason.

State of play: The Mile High City is full of cheese-tastic choices, from greasy slices the size of your head to Sicilian, Neapolitan, Detroit-style and more.

Driving the news: Friday is National Pizza Day!

All day for the occasion, every Fat Sully's Pizza location is slinging their signature "Big A** Slices" for just 99 cents. The offer doesn't apply to delivery.

Why it matters: The dough-lightful day kicks off a week of big bucks for local pizza joints, with Super Bowl and Valentine's Day orders piling up.

To make the most of pizza-palooza week — and beyond — here are six more saucy spots to pick up a pie.