How AI is helping one Colorado candidate in the 2024 election

One image depicted a community meeting with signs calling for "sensible gun legislation."

Another struck a Christmas theme and asked supporters to "deck the halls with donations." And a third showed people gathered at a coffee shop for a "casual coffee with Victor" event.

What's happening: All three photos in Victor Bencomo's December newsletter for his state House District 8 campaign were fake — generated instead by artificial intelligence.

Why it matters: The images are just one example of how Colorado candidates are using AI in the 2024 election.

Zoom in: Even though seemingly banal — and obviously artificial — none of Bencomo's images came with disclaimers about their source. When asked about them, the Democrat didn't deny their origins.

He told us that he feels comfortable with the fake images because they appeared in his newsletter and were not used for other campaign purposes.

Bencomo said AI is helpful for smaller-budget campaigns. "I definitely used AI to create images so I wouldn't need to spend money on a technical architect," he said in an interview.

The intrigue: Given his background as an information technology project manager, Bencomo is concerned about AI's impacts and supports legislation to mitigate potential misuse.