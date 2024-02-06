Castle Rock is a Colorado gem. And now we know it's an actual gem, too.

What to know: The butte is made of opal — the same stone often used in jewelry — that makes it resistant to erosion.

The finding is the secret to why Castle Rock looms tall over the town of the same name and why other land formations erode, according to a new research paper from scientists at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.

The particles of sand in the castle-shaped butte and nearby Castlewood Canyon State Park are encased in opal, which makes it harder than most concrete, the researchers found.

Mark Longman holding a sliced-open sample of opal-cemented sandstone from Castlewood Canyon State Park. Photo: Courtesy of Joan Burleson

What they're saying: "Generally, exposed sedimentary rocks in these areas would be prone to erosion and might crumble into rubble," James Hagadorn, the museum's geology curator, said in a statement.