For nearly 20 years, SAME Café on Denver's East Colfax Avenue has operated under an unchanging business model for one sole purpose: "So All May Eat."

Why it matters: SAME — which opened in 2006 as the city's first nonprofit restaurant — now lays claim to being the longest-running nonprofit, participation-based cafe in the country.

Through the decades, it has managed to build community and bring dignity and hope to people in need through unfettered access to fresh, healthy food.

How it works: In exchange for locally sourced, made-from-scratch meals, diners have three options: They can trade 30 minutes of volunteer time, deliver fresh produce, or donate however many dollars they can spare.

What they're saying: "It doesn't matter if you have $1 million or $5 in your pocket. This is a place where everybody is welcome. Everybody can come and sit down and have lunch together," executive director Carrie Shores tells us.

By the numbers: The nonprofit has six paid full-time staffers and runs on roughly $800,000 in annual contributions. 80% of the eatery's expenses are covered through fundraising efforts. The rest comes from the cafe, where donations average about $5 per person, Shores says.

SAME serves roughly 80 meals a day inside the eatery, but it delivers hundreds more around the city when called on by the community — like catering to people experiencing homelessness during COVID.

Driving the news: Its latest mission is providing "culturally familiar food," like rice and beans, to migrants at city shelters, an effort made possible through more than $4,000 in donations.

The cafe is serving 600 meals a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays — but it's not enough to meet demand.

More than half of the migrants being fed are children. "We're talking younger than pre-school age," Shores says. "And they're hungry."

What's next: The cafe is asking for more donations and volunteers to keep the meals — and momentum — going.

"Everything here makes the difference, whether you're chopping vegetables, whether you're filling somebody's coffee cup, whether you're downstairs sweeping and mopping, it doesn't matter," Shores says.

"Everybody contributes to the mission of the organization, and that is how we've been able to stay here for 17 years."

Zoom out: Although SAME Café's business model is unique, there are hundreds of other nonprofit restaurants around the country that donate some or all profits to charities.