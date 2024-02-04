How the Denver Dream Center helps people with reentry
Lonnie Griego constantly sees the identity crisis faced by people released from prison.
Zoom in: When someone is incarcerated, they can develop a new persona, even go by a different name — things Griego says need to be abandoned for someone to become a more productive member of society.
State of play: It's a message preached by the Denver Dream Center, a local nonprofit that assists with reentry, and where Griego, a Thrive Program Coordinator, helps people get placements into halfway houses, work and other services.
Details: The nonprofit has a 60-day program and works with people to obtain proper documentation, take personal development classes, and connect them with community partners.
- The program typically helps about 30 people a year, but dozens more use some of its other services, the center's Thrive Program director Jennifer Sheedy Bryant tells us.
The intrigue: One of the first things many people who are formerly incarcerated need is an ID. Griego says prisons often do a poor job managing an inmate's records, including birth certificates.
- Getting one could involve an online application, which may not be easy for someone who isn't computer literate, Griego tells us.
Of note: The nonprofit this year will mark the 10th anniversary of its founding by CEO Bryan Sederwall, who's known as Pastor B.
- Registration to volunteer with the organization is available online.
