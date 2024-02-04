Lonnie Griego constantly sees the identity crisis faced by people released from prison.

Zoom in: When someone is incarcerated, they can develop a new persona, even go by a different name — things Griego says need to be abandoned for someone to become a more productive member of society.

State of play: It's a message preached by the Denver Dream Center, a local nonprofit that assists with reentry, and where Griego, a Thrive Program Coordinator, helps people get placements into halfway houses, work and other services.

Details: The nonprofit has a 60-day program and works with people to obtain proper documentation, take personal development classes, and connect them with community partners.

The program typically helps about 30 people a year, but dozens more use some of its other services, the center's Thrive Program director Jennifer Sheedy Bryant tells us.

The intrigue: One of the first things many people who are formerly incarcerated need is an ID. Griego says prisons often do a poor job managing an inmate's records, including birth certificates.

Getting one could involve an online application, which may not be easy for someone who isn't computer literate, Griego tells us.

Of note: The nonprofit this year will mark the 10th anniversary of its founding by CEO Bryan Sederwall, who's known as Pastor B.