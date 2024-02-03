All-white kitchens are out. Denver design pros say do this instead

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: National Kitchen & Bath Association 2024 survey; Chart: Axios Visual

After years of muted farmhouse-style kitchens, 2024 ushers in an earthier era, with greens, blues, natural wood tones and warm metals.

Why it matters: The kitchen sells the house! And even if you're not selling, you might be up for a refresh.

Driving the news: The National Kitchen and Bath Association's annual report, which surveyed around 600 design professionals across the U.S., reveals sleeker, warmer, more contemporary designs will dominate in the years to come.

State of play: You don't need to tear out your kitchen to experiment with fresh design elements.

Opting for creamy white cabinets, a wood island and contrasting counters keeps a neutral kitchen fresh and interesting. Photo: Courtesy of beboulderphotography.com

Zoom in: Denver-based interior designer Momo Wong, who recently completed a renovation at a Park Hill home, has long been a fan of design that enhances the feeling of being in nature.

The big picture: Color, especially green and blue, is making its way back into home design, a rebellious reaction to years of bright white and muted grays.

The goal of warmer, earthier tones is to create a sense of "nature, calm and harmony," per the report.

Momo Wong says if you're going for green, darker shades have a more timeless look, like she did here for a project in West Highland. Photo: Courtesy of beboulderphotography.com

The intrigue: Experts surveyed sense casual dining areas, sneaky appliance storage (hello, appliance garage), expanded islands and dedicated beverage stations will be big, too.

Of note: Pinterest searches for "coffee bar styling" were up 1,125% from September 2021 to August 2023, per data the platform shared with Axios.

Of note: If you're looking for a low-commitment way to experiment with your kitchen design, conjuring swapping the knobs/handles and lighting.

If your faucet and appliances are stainless steel, you could hang brushed brass pendants and matte black cabinet pulls, Wong says.

Bottom line: More playful, nature-inspired design is in.