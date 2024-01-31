17 mins ago - News

25 Denver restaurants to take your true love on Valentine's Day

Reservations for two are flying fast, but there are still plenty of places for you and your Valentine (or Galentines) to make a memorable evening.

Details: Here are more than two dozen Denver restaurants offering sultry specials to celebrate the season of love:

🍫 For the sweet-toothed

Alma Fonda Fina is offering a curated chocolate and mezcal tasting as an after-meal add-on.

Black Box Bakery is selling a pre-order box of pastries, including strawberry croissants with whipped chocolate ganache, for $30.

Rebel Bread is making two specials, including a classic ciabatta with strawberry jam, almonds and chocolate, as well as a sourdough loaf with pink peppercorns, figs and a balsamic glaze.

🎶 For the music lovers

Cantina Loca will have live music, plus menu specials including a hamachi yellowtail crudo aquachile, pork tenderloin with mole rosa, spicy Mexican chocolate pudding — and plenty of tequila.

Que Bueno Suerte is hosting a free Bachata class at 8:30pm on Valentine's Day, with a $10 cover, followed by live DJs until 12:30am.

Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club is providing a three-course tasting menu with wine pairings, plus live music from renowned jazz trumpeter Derek Banach. Reservations start at $195.

Sunday Vinyl is pouring a flight of four heartwarming red wines for $58, plus playing vinyls from masters of love like Marvin Gaye and D'Angelo. An a la carte menu is offered all night.

😎 For the cool 'n' casual

Adrift Tiki Bar is giving its guests 15% off punch bowls for the special day.

Noble Riot is offering a bucket of hot fried chicken and a bottle of champagne for $55 per person.

Denver Milk Market is running food specials for two from Feb. 9-17, including prime rib ($42), two pasta dishes with garlic bread and a bottle of wine ($105), or a pizza and beer pitcher ($26).

🦪 For the seafood fans

Traveling Mercies is cooking up crispy potatoes with caviar, shucking oysters, and popping champagne. It's also making an exception to its no-reservation rule and taking RSVPs.

Water Grill has a four-course menu for $135 per person, including a half-dozen oyster sampling, hard-shell lobster and filet mignon, as well as an optional wine pairing for $50.

Jax Fish House is serving a four-course menu at all locations for $90 per person, with cocktail or wine pairings for $50 more. Entrees include swordfish, filet mignon and roasted squash.

Kachina Cantina's "Love At First Bite" dinner, offered from Feb. 9-18, includes specials like bacon-wrapped scallops ($15), mussels ($15) and stuffed sopapillas ($10).

🥬 For the vegetarians

The Easy Vegan is hosting two seatings for a prix fixe dinner at Town Hall Collaborative on Valentine's Day. Tickets go on sale at 6pm Wednesday and are expected to sell out in a flash.

Spice Trade & Brewery's four-course, beer-paired menu includes Asian-inspired dishes like tofu bao buns and yakisoba noodles. It's also debuting a red velvet stout for the occasion. Prices vary.

🇫🇷 For a taste of Europe

La Bouche is serving a multi-course French meal for two — priced at $149 with tax and tip — that includes sparkling rosé, French onion soup, a pork blanquette, cheese plate and dessert.

Le French has a four-course dinner at both locations for $99 a person with an optional wine pairing. Main course options include pastrami spice duck breast, scallops and jollof rice.

Chez Maggy's four-course sweetheart dinner includes a special caviar cart, plus classics like beef tenderloin. Tickets are $100 per person, with optional wine pairings for $50.

Jovanina's Broken Italian has a four-course menu from Feb.13-17 for $99 per person, with main courses like Tasmanian trout, bavette steak, pork chop or panko crusted zucchini.

🥩 For the meat-forward

Edge Restaurant & Bar has a four-course menu for $135 per person from Feb. 9-18, including 14-day dry aged duck breast and a pistachio dark chocolate torte for dessert.

Citizen Rail is hosting a three-course dinner for $115 per person, with a variety of dishes like roasted beet carpaccio, petite filet and a smoked "pastrami" short rib.

SAME Café is serving a scrumptious four-course meal featuring braised lamb as one of its main entree options. Dinner is $65 per person.

Urban Farmer is serving specials from Feb. 10-17, including Niman Ranch pork chops ($88) and Bootheel 7 Ranch prime beef ($118).

Yardbird Table & Bar is swooning lovebirds with a "Marry Me" chicken, truffle twice baked potatoes and a frozen strawberry s'mores soufflé.

