Reservations for two are flying fast, but there are still plenty of places for you and your Valentine (or Galentines) to make a memorable evening.

Details: Here are more than two dozen Denver restaurants offering sultry specials to celebrate the season of love:

🍫 For the sweet-toothed

Alma Fonda Fina is offering a curated chocolate and mezcal tasting as an after-meal add-on.

Black Box Bakery is selling a pre-order box of pastries, including strawberry croissants with whipped chocolate ganache, for $30.

Rebel Bread is making two specials, including a classic ciabatta with strawberry jam, almonds and chocolate, as well as a sourdough loaf with pink peppercorns, figs and a balsamic glaze.

🎶 For the music lovers

Cantina Loca will have live music, plus menu specials including a hamachi yellowtail crudo aquachile, pork tenderloin with mole rosa, spicy Mexican chocolate pudding — and plenty of tequila.

Que Bueno Suerte is hosting a free Bachata class at 8:30pm on Valentine's Day, with a $10 cover, followed by live DJs until 12:30am.

Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club is providing a three-course tasting menu with wine pairings, plus live music from renowned jazz trumpeter Derek Banach. Reservations start at $195.

Sunday Vinyl is pouring a flight of four heartwarming red wines for $58, plus playing vinyls from masters of love like Marvin Gaye and D'Angelo. An a la carte menu is offered all night.

😎 For the cool 'n' casual

Adrift Tiki Bar is giving its guests 15% off punch bowls for the special day.

Noble Riot is offering a bucket of hot fried chicken and a bottle of champagne for $55 per person.

Denver Milk Market is running food specials for two from Feb. 9-17, including prime rib ($42), two pasta dishes with garlic bread and a bottle of wine ($105), or a pizza and beer pitcher ($26).

🦪 For the seafood fans

Traveling Mercies is cooking up crispy potatoes with caviar, shucking oysters, and popping champagne. It's also making an exception to its no-reservation rule and taking RSVPs.

Water Grill has a four-course menu for $135 per person, including a half-dozen oyster sampling, hard-shell lobster and filet mignon, as well as an optional wine pairing for $50.

Jax Fish House is serving a four-course menu at all locations for $90 per person, with cocktail or wine pairings for $50 more. Entrees include swordfish, filet mignon and roasted squash.

Kachina Cantina's "Love At First Bite" dinner, offered from Feb. 9-18, includes specials like bacon-wrapped scallops ($15), mussels ($15) and stuffed sopapillas ($10).

🥬 For the vegetarians

The Easy Vegan is hosting two seatings for a prix fixe dinner at Town Hall Collaborative on Valentine's Day. Tickets go on sale at 6pm Wednesday and are expected to sell out in a flash.

Spice Trade & Brewery's four-course, beer-paired menu includes Asian-inspired dishes like tofu bao buns and yakisoba noodles. It's also debuting a red velvet stout for the occasion. Prices vary.

🇫🇷 For a taste of Europe

La Bouche is serving a multi-course French meal for two — priced at $149 with tax and tip — that includes sparkling rosé, French onion soup, a pork blanquette, cheese plate and dessert.

Le French has a four-course dinner at both locations for $99 a person with an optional wine pairing. Main course options include pastrami spice duck breast, scallops and jollof rice.

Chez Maggy's four-course sweetheart dinner includes a special caviar cart, plus classics like beef tenderloin. Tickets are $100 per person, with optional wine pairings for $50.

Jovanina's Broken Italian has a four-course menu from Feb.13-17 for $99 per person, with main courses like Tasmanian trout, bavette steak, pork chop or panko crusted zucchini.

🥩 For the meat-forward

Edge Restaurant & Bar has a four-course menu for $135 per person from Feb. 9-18, including 14-day dry aged duck breast and a pistachio dark chocolate torte for dessert.

Citizen Rail is hosting a three-course dinner for $115 per person, with a variety of dishes like roasted beet carpaccio, petite filet and a smoked "pastrami" short rib.

SAME Café is serving a scrumptious four-course meal featuring braised lamb as one of its main entree options. Dinner is $65 per person.

Urban Farmer is serving specials from Feb. 10-17, including Niman Ranch pork chops ($88) and Bootheel 7 Ranch prime beef ($118).

Yardbird Table & Bar is swooning lovebirds with a "Marry Me" chicken, truffle twice baked potatoes and a frozen strawberry s'mores soufflé.