Colorado's Black lawmakers are united behind one bill this session: a high-profile study of the legacy of slavery and the state's "track record of racial discrimination."

State of play: The two-year study, backed by the House leader and driven by a local nonprofit, seeks to quantify the economic repercussions on Black residents and put forward remedies, following in the footsteps of California and New York.

What they're saying: "What the bill will show … is Colorado's role in creating discriminatory policies and how those policies impact Blacks today," said state Rep. Leslie Herod (D-Denver), a sponsor.

The intrigue: The focus on the financial impact is sure to draw the most attention and shift the conversation to reparations.

The word isn't explicit in the legislation but the bill's advocates acknowledge it's part of the push. "We don't want to get ahead of ourselves," Rep. Jennifer Bacon (D-Denver) said.

Yes, but: Not all Black lawmakers want reparations in the discussion. "This is not about a dollar sign. This is not about 40 acres and a mule," state Sen. James Coleman (D-Denver) said.