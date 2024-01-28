Women snowboarders showcase style and equity at 2024 Winter X Games
The women danced on the snow Saturday — spinning, dipping and flipping, all while hucking off a jump in a show of athletic creativity that left the crowd stunned.
Why it matters: This is the Winter X Games, held in Aspen since 2002, and renowned for its progression and equity in snow sports.
State of play: For the first time at the competition, women displayed their talents in the ski and snowboard knuckle huck event, jumping off the flat part of a ski jump and down the landing in stylish pirouettes.
- Two Denver area natives — and first time competitors, Egan Wint and Ellie Weiler — competed in the snowboard event, where a local Girl Scout troop filled the spectator section with hollers and cheerful signs.
What they're saying: Wint, who grew up in Denver and now lives in Salt Lake City, landed on the podium with a bronze despite never competing in such an event.
- "I was a weekend warrior, going up every weekend," she recalled, her face wet with tears of joy. "None of my friends down in Denver really understood."
