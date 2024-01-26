Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Martin Building at the Denver Art Museum. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Art Museum will be free Saturday thanks to the public support for the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District.

State of play: Take advantage and go see the current exhibitions like "The Skeletal World of José Guadalupe Posada," and "Islands Beyond Blue: Niki Hastings-McFall and Treasures from the Oceania Collection."

Be smart: You can reserve tickets in advance by getting them online, or simply picking them up at the front desk.

Of note: General admission for free days does not include access to ticketed exhibitions, including "All Stars: American Artists from The Phillips Collection" and "Amoako Boafo: Soul of Black Folks."

What's next: You'll have plenty more chances to attend for free this year.

Other dates include:

Feb. 13

March 12 and 24

April 9 and 28

May 14

June 11

July 9 and 21

Aug. 13

Sept. 7 and 10

Oct. 8

Nov. 2 and 12

Dec. 10

Zoom out: Here are more free days for other local cultural institutions:

Denver Botanic Gardens

Feb. 15

March 9

April 22

June 5

July 3

Aug. 28

Nov. 29

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Jan. 28

Feb. 25

April 28

June 4

June 19

Aug. 21

Sept. 10

Sept. 30

Oct. 20

Nov. 2

Nov. 18

Dec

Denver Zoo