16 mins ago - Things to Do

How and when to enjoy the Denver Art Museum's free days

headshot

The Martin Building at the Denver Art Museum. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Denver Art Museum will be free Saturday thanks to the public support for the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District.

State of play: Take advantage and go see the current exhibitions like "The Skeletal World of José Guadalupe Posada," and "Islands Beyond Blue: Niki Hastings-McFall and Treasures from the Oceania Collection."

Be smart: You can reserve tickets in advance by getting them online, or simply picking them up at the front desk.

Of note: General admission for free days does not include access to ticketed exhibitions, including "All Stars: American Artists from The Phillips Collection" and "Amoako Boafo: Soul of Black Folks."

What's next: You'll have plenty more chances to attend for free this year.

Other dates include:

  • Feb. 13
  • March 12 and 24
  • April 9 and 28
  • May 14
  • June 11
  • July 9 and 21
  • Aug. 13
  • Sept. 7 and 10
  • Oct. 8
  • Nov. 2 and 12
  • Dec. 10

Zoom out: Here are more free days for other local cultural institutions:

Denver Botanic Gardens

  • Feb. 15
  • March 9
  • April 22
  • June 5
  • July 3
  • Aug. 28
  • Nov. 29

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

  • Jan. 28
  • Feb. 25
  • April 28
  • June 4
  • June 19
  • Aug. 21
  • Sept. 10
  • Sept. 30
  • Oct. 20
  • Nov. 2
  • Nov. 18
  • Dec

Denver Zoo

  • Feb. 11
  • April 7
  • Nov. 3
  • Nov. 9
  • Nov. 17
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Denver stories

No stories could be found

Denverpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Denver.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more