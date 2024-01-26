How and when to enjoy the Denver Art Museum's free days
The Denver Art Museum will be free Saturday thanks to the public support for the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District.
State of play: Take advantage and go see the current exhibitions like "The Skeletal World of José Guadalupe Posada," and "Islands Beyond Blue: Niki Hastings-McFall and Treasures from the Oceania Collection."
Be smart: You can reserve tickets in advance by getting them online, or simply picking them up at the front desk.
Of note: General admission for free days does not include access to ticketed exhibitions, including "All Stars: American Artists from The Phillips Collection" and "Amoako Boafo: Soul of Black Folks."
What's next: You'll have plenty more chances to attend for free this year.
Other dates include:
- Feb. 13
- March 12 and 24
- April 9 and 28
- May 14
- June 11
- July 9 and 21
- Aug. 13
- Sept. 7 and 10
- Oct. 8
- Nov. 2 and 12
- Dec. 10
Zoom out: Here are more free days for other local cultural institutions:
Denver Botanic Gardens
- Feb. 15
- March 9
- April 22
- June 5
- July 3
- Aug. 28
- Nov. 29
Denver Museum of Nature & Science
- Jan. 28
- Feb. 25
- April 28
- June 4
- June 19
- Aug. 21
- Sept. 10
- Sept. 30
- Oct. 20
- Nov. 2
- Nov. 18
- Dec
Denver Zoo
- Feb. 11
- April 7
- Nov. 3
- Nov. 9
- Nov. 17
