4 Denver area restaurants on Yelp's top 2024 list
Four metro Denver restaurants landed on Yelp's list of top places to eat in 2024.
What to know: The selections cover a broad spectrum of the restaurant scene:
- Tandoori Kitchen in Lafayette (No. 41): A 4.8-star Indian restaurant with takeout options.
- Leven Deli in Denver (No. 57): A 4.7-star LoHi spot open for lunch and dinner.
- Denver Poke Company (No. 59): A deli, coffee bar, bakery, market and hangout in the city's museum district.
- Guard and Grace in Denver (No. 94): A premier downtown seafood and steakhouse from well-known restaurateur Troy Guard.
Between the lines: The list is derived from user feedback about restaurants on the Yelp platform and curated by the site's experts.
