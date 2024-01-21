5 top spots to hot springs hop in Colorado

A young boy dives into the pool through the rising steam at Glenwood Hot Springs. Photo: RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

With 93 known thermal areas situated along Colorado's Western Slope, you don't have to travel far to immerse yourself in the bubbly bliss of the state's mineral-rich hot springs.

Why it matters: The state's dozens of thermal treasures — which carry rich cultural and historical significance — are part of what makes Colorado unique and offer a relaxing respite during the depths of winter.

Driving the news: We asked Axios Denver readers for their top spots to hot spring hop. Here's what they said.

Iron Mountain Hot Springs: Located in Glenwood Springs, this spot offers 32 soaking pools and recently expanded its adults-only section to include 10 more pools inspired by the world's most famous hot springs, plus a new cafe.

"If you're going to make the drive somewhere, those are worth it — not just for the hot springs, but because Glenwood Springs is such a cute town for a getaway." — Taylor N.

Glenwood Hot Springs: This other Glenwood Springs option is not only the largest mineral pool in the world, but also one of the hottest in the state with a temperature of 122° F.

Cottonwood Hot Springs: Temperatures range from 94° F to 110° F in this Buena Vista location's hottest soaking tubs, which don't require reservations and stay open until midnight.

Mount Princeton Hot Springs: Also near Buena Vista, enjoy year-round access to family-friendly pools that range from 99° F to 120° F. No reservations needed.

"You can arrange for a massage after or before your time in the water. It's incredible either way. The resort is beautiful, too!" — Lynne G.

Avalanche Ranch Hot Springs: This facility near Carbondale offers three pools in a tiered layout, with its largest fed by a 3-foot waterfall. The property is open year-round and requires advanced booking.