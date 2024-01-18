Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Denver band Hollow Head started with a "Spark of Madness," and now they're shouting "I Can See You."

What's happening: The indie-folk rock band is edging more toward rock on its new album, drawing influence from the likes of the Foo Fighters and Soundgarden, band leaders Jimmy Adame and Elliott Miller tell John.

Of note: The band's name is meant to be self-deprecating, a sign they want to have fun and not take themselves too seriously.

What to watch: The debut single from Hollow Head's upcoming sophomore album, "I Can See You," was released this week ahead of a live show Sunday at Lost Lake in Denver.

We chatted with the band's leaders about what drives them.

First click of the day:

Adame: Email.

Miller: YouTube. "I watch a lot of live music videos."

Favorite place in Denver:

Adame: Coffee shops. "I really like the coffee scene here, it's got a lot to offer."

Miller: Skylark Lounge. "It's just always a good vibe there."

Favorite place to eat:

Favorite music venue:

Adame: The Garage in Denver

Miller: The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues in Denver

Top played artist in 2023:

Adame: Foo Fighters and Nirvana

Miller: Soundgarden, Radiohead, Wilco and Madison Cunningham

Band most want to share a stage with: