Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Savory sips are in. Sugary drinks are out.

What's happening: The hottest new trend shaking up Denver's dining scene is imbibing your entree.

We rounded up where to find cocktails with a culinary twist across the city.

What they're saying: MAKfam's pork belly drink — a byproduct of staff looking for ways to reduce food waste — "has been one of our best selling cocktails ever since we [recently] put it on the menu," lead bartender Grace Tomczak tells us. "I can barely keep up with it."

"When we do infused vodkas … the ones that are more savory tend to be the most popular. So if they're most popular for shots, we wouldn't see why they wouldn't be more popular for cocktails too … and we found that was absolutely the case," Molotov chef and owner Bo Porytko says.

Zoom out: It's not just the Mile High City where umami-forward drinks are having a moment.