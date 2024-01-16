48 mins ago - News

Savory, "meal-flavored" drinks are the top new trend in Denver's cocktail scene

Savory sips are in. Sugary drinks are out.

What's happening: The hottest new trend shaking up Denver's dining scene is imbibing your entree.

We rounded up where to find cocktails with a culinary twist across the city.

What they're saying: MAKfam's pork belly drink — a byproduct of staff looking for ways to reduce food waste — "has been one of our best selling cocktails ever since we [recently] put it on the menu," lead bartender Grace Tomczak tells us. "I can barely keep up with it."

  • "When we do infused vodkas … the ones that are more savory tend to be the most popular. So if they're most popular for shots, we wouldn't see why they wouldn't be more popular for cocktails too … and we found that was absolutely the case," Molotov chef and owner Bo Porytko says.

Zoom out: It's not just the Mile High City where umami-forward drinks are having a moment.

  • The New York Times and Time magazine named them the latest food fad to watch in 2024 nationwide.
