What Colorado's new use-by dates on marijuana mean

Like beer or groceries, you can now check the date on your marijuana to know if it's fresh.

What's happening: Marijuana sold for smoking or vaping must include a "use by" date on the package to signal when it "will no longer be optimally fresh," according to a new state rule that went into effect at the start of the year.

The default date is nine months from the harvest or production date, the rules state, and applies to all harvests after Jan. 1.

Why it matters: Colorado regulators created the rule in 2022 to establish standards and reduce the possibility of contamination from mold and fungus, which is becoming more prevalent.

What they're saying: "If you buy a loaf of bread and you leave it on the counter for nine months, it's going to have some mold on it," says Bia Campbell, an associate at VS Strategies, a cannabis consulting firm. "The same can be true for cannabis, especially if storage conditions are not ideal."

Yes, but: Marijuana industry leaders say the use by dates are unnecessary and burdensome, particularly as the industry struggles at the 10-year mark.

Moreover, the date stamp will create confusion because it's not an expiration date, like those on food.

The other side: "The entire use-by conversation has been silly from the start," says Peter Marcus, a vice president at Terrapin Care Station. "Consumers never asked for this policy because there's never been a need. Cannabis consumers are savvy. They don't want to consume [marijuana] flower that has been sitting around forever."

Context: Other products, such as edibles and sodas, already carry expiration dates.

Between the lines: The nine-month window is not exact science, and the state is allowing the industry to conduct tests to prove that its products can sit on the shelves for longer periods.