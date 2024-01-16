A screening tool using artificial intelligence could help you get into Ball Arena faster — and safer.

Driving the news: Fans attending the arena are walking through a new system from Evolv Technology, which specializes in security, that uses AI to help identify potential weapons.

The system, which debuted at Ball Arena last fall, means no more emptying your pockets, which should speed up pesky security lines.

It's used by more than 40 major league sports teams, including in the NFL and MLB.

Details: Unlike the overhead metal detectors, Evolv's system uses sensors inside rectangular towers that don't have an overhead rail and provide more space, which allows a larger number of people to walk through at the same time.

The system has a camera that can photograph a potential weapons threat and notify security. It's programmed to identify weapons including firearms, knives and parts of explosive devices.

Sensors look for an object's shape, size and density and have the capacity to screen about 4,000 people an hour.

What they're saying: "People are so used to that …[that] when venues transition to Evolv, oftentimes fans will say, 'Did you get rid of the security screening?'" John Baier, vice president of professional sports at Evolv, tells us.

What's next: The company will install the system for Red Rocks Amphitheatre's upcoming 2024 season.