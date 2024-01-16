How AI is helping you stay safe at Ball Arena
A screening tool using artificial intelligence could help you get into Ball Arena faster — and safer.
Driving the news: Fans attending the arena are walking through a new system from Evolv Technology, which specializes in security, that uses AI to help identify potential weapons.
- The system, which debuted at Ball Arena last fall, means no more emptying your pockets, which should speed up pesky security lines.
- It's used by more than 40 major league sports teams, including in the NFL and MLB.
Details: Unlike the overhead metal detectors, Evolv's system uses sensors inside rectangular towers that don't have an overhead rail and provide more space, which allows a larger number of people to walk through at the same time.
- The system has a camera that can photograph a potential weapons threat and notify security. It's programmed to identify weapons including firearms, knives and parts of explosive devices.
- Sensors look for an object's shape, size and density and have the capacity to screen about 4,000 people an hour.
What they're saying: "People are so used to that …[that] when venues transition to Evolv, oftentimes fans will say, 'Did you get rid of the security screening?'" John Baier, vice president of professional sports at Evolv, tells us.
What's next: The company will install the system for Red Rocks Amphitheatre's upcoming 2024 season.
- It's also currently being used at DICK's Sports Goods Park in Commerce City and the Colorado Convention Center in downtown Denver.
