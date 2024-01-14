Bridget Johnson bows her head in prayer at the beginning of Denver's Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in 2017. Photo: Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

Spend your long weekend giving back and honoring Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with these six opportunities and events across the Mile High City.

🇺🇲 Martin Luther King Jr. Marade: Celebrate the life and legacy of the civil rights icon at Denver's MLK Day march and parade (marade), considered among the largest in the country. Enjoy live entertainment and a celebratory bike ride at Civic Center Park following the event.

The free marade runs from 9:30am-1pm Monday at City Park.

🍞 Spark the Change Colorado is looking for volunteers tomorrow to help decorate meal bags for students in Denver Public Schools. It's also seeking non-perishable items as part of its food drive for local pantries.

Sign up for a one-hour shift on Monday.

🤠 MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo: As part of the National Western Stock Show, this event brings together top cowboys and cowgirls competing in classic rodeo events like bronco riding, barrel racing and steer wrestling.

The event starts at 6pm Monday at the Denver Coliseum. Snag tickets.

⛪ Peace and Justice Mass: For the 12th year, the Office of Black Catholic Ministry of the Archdiocese of Denver is inviting the community to attend a special service dedicated to King's work.

The Mass will be held at 9am Monday at Curé d'Ars Catholic Church.

🎵 Good Trouble: Music theologian Daryl J. Walker is hosting a family-friendly night of curated music honoring the legacies of MLK and John Lewis.

The show starts at 6:30pm Monday at the Dazzle Denver jazz club. Buy tickets.

🎤 Spirituals: The Root of American Music: In conjunction with MLK Day, the Pacifica Quartet and soprano Karen Slack join The Spirituals Project Choir and Montview's Westminster Choir to explore the critical role spiritual hymns played in the origins of American music.