Colorado falls toward the bottom of the pack when it comes to the states with the most racial progress, according to WalletHub's new 2024 ranking.

The big picture: The release of the WalletHub study coincides with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday and ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act as the nation's population and electorate become more diverse.

By the numbers: Colorado landed at No. 36 in the ranking when it comes to reducing racial gaps in employment and wealth, education, social and civic engagement, and health between white and Black residents.

The other side: Georgia and Texas, two states in the South with a history of racial discrimination, topped the chart for racial improvement.

Yes, but: The rankings appeared to measure gaps between white and Black residents mainly and didn't include data on Latinos, Native Americans, or Asian Americans — the largest non-white ethnic or racial groups in many states.

What they're saying: The study is testimony to the gains since the Civil Rights Movement, Arndrea Waters King, president of the Drum Major Institute, a civil rights think tank, tells Axios.

Between the lines: Though the WalletHub ranking highlights racial progress, it's important to remember how far behind some states were in the 1960s, says Cynthia Duarte, director of the Sarah W. Heath Center for Equality and Justice at California Lutheran University.

Go deeper: Georgia, Texas top WalletHub's "most racial progress" state list