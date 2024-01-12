Watch this: Guy Fieri visits Boulder Biergarten

Guy Fieri poses in the iconic 1968 Chevrolet Camaro from his TV series "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." Photo: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

Food Network celebrity chef Guy Fieri is learning to make strudel thanks to Boulder's Bohemian Biergarten.

What's happening: The newest episode of Fieri's show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," features the Bavarian-themed restaurant, known for its pretzels, noodles and flaky apple strudel.

"It was totally exciting, kind of unreal, and just out-of-this-world cool," Angelie Timm, co-owner of the Biergarten, told the Daily Camera newspaper.

Why it matters: The restaurant hopes the show gives the decade-old joint a boost after tough pandemic times and showcases food from the small Czech town where founder Zdenek Srom grew up.

What they're saying: "So this is a great opportunity, and it will definitely put us on the map. Boulder is a great destination, and a town where a lot of tourists visit, so I think that it will help us grow and expand," Srom told the Camera.

How to watch: The episode — fittingly No. 420 for the series — airs at 10pm Friday on the Food Network.