Big Little Feelings offers tips to be a better parent to tantrum-throwing toddlers

Deena Margolin (left) and Kristin Gallant, the founders of Big Little Feelings. Photo: Courtesy of PBS12

Parenting is hard — but it could get a little easier, thanks to the wisdom of two local toddler whisperers.

Driving the news: Colorado's PBS12 is launching a new short-form program called "Big Little Moment" with Denver-based moms Deena Margolin, a licensed child therapist, and Kristin Gallant, a parent coach.

The two are the founders of the mega-popular parenting platform, Big Little Feelings, which offers online courses for parents of kids ages 1 to 6 and has gained more than 3 million Instagram followers.

Why it matters: Raising toddlers is one of the toughest jobs there is, and caretakers could use all the help they can get.

More than 27 million parents in the U.S. have kids younger than 6, the latest U.S. Census Bureau data shows.

What they're saying: "Your toddler's tantrums say nothing about you as a parent, and it doesn't mean your kid is a bad kid," Gallant says in the show's first two-minute episode, "Let's Talk Tantrums," which debuted in late December.

They're actually a "natural" part of brain development, so "the best thing you can do is just let your child have that release" and validate their feelings — no matter how ridiculous they may seem.

What's next: The show's second episode, airing Saturday, is full of even more tantrum-taming tips to help empower parents with useful new strategies.

How to watch: Viewers can tune into the weekly Saturday series over-the-air on channel 12; Comcast channel 660 in Denver and Northern Colorado or 712 in Colorado Springs and Pueblo; on Hulu LiveTV; or stream online at PBS12.org.