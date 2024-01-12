9 mins ago - News

Big Little Feelings offers tips to be a better parent to tantrum-throwing toddlers

Deena Margolin (left) and Kristin Gallant, the founders of Big Little Feelings. Photo: Courtesy of PBS12

Parenting is hard — but it could get a little easier, thanks to the wisdom of two local toddler whisperers.

Driving the news: Colorado's PBS12 is launching a new short-form program called "Big Little Moment" with Denver-based moms Deena Margolin, a licensed child therapist, and Kristin Gallant, a parent coach.

Why it matters: Raising toddlers is one of the toughest jobs there is, and caretakers could use all the help they can get.

What they're saying: "Your toddler's tantrums say nothing about you as a parent, and it doesn't mean your kid is a bad kid," Gallant says in the show's first two-minute episode, "Let's Talk Tantrums," which debuted in late December.

  • They're actually a "natural" part of brain development, so "the best thing you can do is just let your child have that release" and validate their feelings — no matter how ridiculous they may seem.

What's next: The show's second episode, airing Saturday, is full of even more tantrum-taming tips to help empower parents with useful new strategies.

How to watch: Viewers can tune into the weekly Saturday series over-the-air on channel 12; Comcast channel 660 in Denver and Northern Colorado or 712 in Colorado Springs and Pueblo; on Hulu LiveTV; or stream online at PBS12.org.

