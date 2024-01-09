Colorado's mass shootings spiked in 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Gun Violence Archive; Note: Mass shootings are defined as instances of at least four victims killed or injured by gunfire, not including a shooter. Data is as of Jan. 4, 2023 ; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of mass shootings in Colorado has hit its highest level in at least the last decade, new data from the research group Gun Violence Archive shows.

Driving the news: The state recorded 16 mass shootings in 2023, eight times the amount than in 2014.

At least 76 people were killed or injured in 2023's bloodshed.

That's a slight dip from 81 people in 2022, but an increase compared to 2021, with 70 victims.

What to watch: Colorado lawmakers are set to tackle the issue in this year's legislative term.

Democrats plan to advance bills to ban firearm possession in public places, like schools and parks, as well as push for tougher prosecution of gun crimes at the federal level.

The big picture: Nationally, 656 mass shootings occurred in 2023. Since 2014, the only year higher than this was in 2021 when there were 689, per Gun Violence Archive figures.

There were 712 mass shooting-related victims killed and 2,692 victims injured last year.

Axios' John Frank contributed to this story.