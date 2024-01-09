Denver proposes resolution calling for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Denver City Council members are proposing a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Why it matters: It's the first time Denver's legislative body, which is made up entirely of Democrats, has formally weighed in on the international conflict.
Details: The resolution condemns the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack, while calling the situation in Gaza "a dire humanitarian crisis."
- It also calls on President Biden and congressional members who represent Colorado to demand an immediate ceasefire as well as a release of all hostages taken in Israel and of "arbitrarily detained Palestinian prisoners," among other requests.
Driving the news: The resolution, co-sponsored by council members Shontel Lewis and Sarah Parady, is set to be discussed Tuesday at a committee meeting.
State of play: Council members representing the state's largest city had been largely mum since the conflict began last fall — in contrast to the state's other major cities.
- Elected officials in Aurora argued over language used to address the conflict in October, while the Colorado Springs City Council issued a formal resolution condemning Hamas' attack the same month.
Of note: Denver's resolution is also focused on issues at home saying it condemns, "antisemitic, anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, Islamophobic, racist, and xenophobic attacks" in the city.
