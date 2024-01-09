Share on email (opens in new window)

Demonstrators march during a rally in support of Palestinians in Denver in November. Photo: Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

Denver City Council members are proposing a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Why it matters: It's the first time Denver's legislative body, which is made up entirely of Democrats, has formally weighed in on the international conflict.

Details: The resolution condemns the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack, while calling the situation in Gaza "a dire humanitarian crisis."

It also calls on President Biden and congressional members who represent Colorado to demand an immediate ceasefire as well as a release of all hostages taken in Israel and of "arbitrarily detained Palestinian prisoners," among other requests.

Driving the news: The resolution, co-sponsored by council members Shontel Lewis and Sarah Parady, is set to be discussed Tuesday at a committee meeting.

State of play: Council members representing the state's largest city had been largely mum since the conflict began last fall — in contrast to the state's other major cities.

Elected officials in Aurora argued over language used to address the conflict in October, while the Colorado Springs City Council issued a formal resolution condemning Hamas' attack the same month.

Of note: Denver's resolution is also focused on issues at home saying it condemns, "antisemitic, anti-Palestinian, anti-Arab, Islamophobic, racist, and xenophobic attacks" in the city.

