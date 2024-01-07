Over the last few days, Axios readers have sent us their intentions for the new year.

Why it matters: Writing down and sharing our goals is an important step toward achieving them — especially if we set realistic, reasonable ones!

Here are some of your resolutions for 2024:

🥄 "New Year's resolution this year will be to feed 1,000 more people for free in Denver." — Chase D.

❤️ "In 2024, my non-profit, XFoundation, is determined to save lives in our local Colorado communities by raising awareness on the harms of fentanyl poisoning while funding healthy and creative outlets for the youth of our community in hopes of helping them find passion for their hobby and life itself." — Madison G.

📱 "Less screen time! (mostly social media). And use the additional time in my day to read more books, work out more, and sleep more. #newyearnewme." — Elliott H.

👗 "I plan to donate, sell or give away 365 items this year. Since I don't want to add to a landfill, I will take time to repurpose things. My house will have less clutter, my children will have less to deal with in the future and others can benefit from my stuff." — Paula P.

🧹 "I plan to declutter my house a bit each day of the year — every drawer, every cabinet, every cubby, every section of each closet, every shelf — on the theory that by the end of 2024, my whole house, and therefore my spirit, will feel lighter." —Theo C.

☀️ "At 77, I want to minimize the head trash of worrying about getting older by focusing instead on all that I have and am now." — Joe G.

Our 2024 resolutions:

📖 John: Contrary to the job, I'm not a huge reader. But this year, I'm pledging to read one fun book a month, starting with "Lessons in Chemistry."

✨ Alayna: I'm making it a point to try something new every month, starting with my first cooking class in late January. I'm also repeating two resolutions I managed to keep last year: moving more and drinking less.

😌 Esteban: I don't really make resolutions, but I am hoping to be a little more present this year (as in living in the moment) and to drink less, too.