Ski-Doo's Grand Touring Electric on a trail at Grand Adventures in Fraser. Photo: Courtesy of Ski-Doo

The rap-rap-rap of revved snowmobiles echo through the forest and meadows in the Colorado mountains each winter. Yes, but: The latest snowmobiles on the state's trails are designed to purr.

What's happening: The future of recreational snow travel just debuted at Grand Adventures outside Winter Park

The outfitter is one of just five locations in the United States where you can ride electric-powered snowmobiles made by Ski-Doo.

How it works: The machines use a level 2 charger, like a car, and can charge in less than three hours. It's lightweight with a push-button start that beeps once, giving it the feel of a larger kids' Power Wheel.

It is designed for short-distance, on-trail tours with a maximum speed of 60kph, or roughly 37mph. The battery range is roughly 50 kilometers, or 31 miles.

Quick take: The Grand Touring Electric machines are no louder than a washing machine, John found on a recent test ride, and quiet enough to have conversations with your passenger.

Bonus: At the end of the ride, you don't smell of gasoline exhaust from a traditional machine.

💭 My thought bubble: The electric sled's speed and range limits will keep most riders — including me — on a traditional snowmobile for now.