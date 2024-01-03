Jan 3, 2024 - News
What to know about the National Western Stock Show happening in Denver
The National Western Stock Show returns to Denver this week for its 118th edition.
Driving the news: The annual Western extravaganza kicks off at noon Thursday with the Stock Show Parade downtown.
- It will feature more than 30 longhorn cattle trotting from Union Station down 17th Street.
By the numbers: The multi-week event draws nearly 700,000 people annually, according to organizers.
Details: The Stock Show officially begins Saturday with multiple events like rodeos, horse shows and other attractions continuing daily until Jan. 21.
- The show is primarily hosted at the National Western Complex and Denver Coliseum, just north of downtown.
- Tickets — which give you access to vendors, food, and kids' shows — start at $22 for adults and $5 for children.
Be smart: Thursday's parade will prompt street closures along the parade routes on 17th and 18th streets.
- If you're driving to the Stock Show, use the Coors Field parking lot and take a shuttle to the complex grounds.
- Or better yet, use public transportation — RTD fares are slightly lower this year.
