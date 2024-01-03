What to know about the National Western Stock Show happening in Denver

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The National Western Stock Show kickoff parade in 2023. Photo: Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The National Western Stock Show returns to Denver this week for its 118th edition. Driving the news: The annual Western extravaganza kicks off at noon Thursday with the Stock Show Parade downtown.

It will feature more than 30 longhorn cattle trotting from Union Station down 17th Street.

By the numbers: The multi-week event draws nearly 700,000 people annually, according to organizers.

Details: The Stock Show officially begins Saturday with multiple events like rodeos, horse shows and other attractions continuing daily until Jan. 21.

The show is primarily hosted at the National Western Complex and Denver Coliseum, just north of downtown.

Tickets — which give you access to vendors, food, and kids' shows — start at $22 for adults and $5 for children.

Be smart: Thursday's parade will prompt street closures along the parade routes on 17th and 18th streets.