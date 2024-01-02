Jan 2, 2024 - News
How to recycle your Christmas tree in Denver
For the second straight year, Christmas tree recycling in Denver is falling on residents.
Driving the news: The city's annual Treecycle program — which launches Tuesday — is not offering composting services for trees dropped in alleys and on curbsides.
- Instead, it's opening additional drop-off locations, with three sites available on weekdays and eight sites accessible on Saturdays through Jan. 31. Drop-offs are free.
Of note: Any trees set out with the trash will be picked up — but dropped at the dump.
Be smart: To participate, be sure to remove any decorations, lights and tree stands before dropping it off.
What's next: Mulch from the Christmas staples recycled this month will be available for free during the city's annual Mulch Giveaway & Compose Sale in May.
