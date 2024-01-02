How to recycle your Christmas tree in Denver

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

For the second straight year, Christmas tree recycling in Denver is falling on residents. Driving the news: The city's annual Treecycle program — which launches Tuesday — is not offering composting services for trees dropped in alleys and on curbsides.

Instead, it's opening additional drop-off locations, with three sites available on weekdays and eight sites accessible on Saturdays through Jan. 31. Drop-offs are free.

Of note: Any trees set out with the trash will be picked up — but dropped at the dump.

Be smart: To participate, be sure to remove any decorations, lights and tree stands before dropping it off.

What's next: Mulch from the Christmas staples recycled this month will be available for free during the city's annual Mulch Giveaway & Compose Sale in May.