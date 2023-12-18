Denver's chances for a white Christmas this year

Data: SNODAS; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The odds Denver will see a white Christmas are not great.

By the numbers: The historic probability Denver sees at least 1 inch of snow on the ground Dec. 25 is 37% since 1900, according to the National Weather Service.

The average high temperature for the day is 43.3°.

Yes, but: Past performance is no guarantee of future results — especially as climate change shrinks the length of snow seasons in parts of the country, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Erin Davis write.

If you look at the trends since 2003, Denver's chance for a white Christmas drops to just 20%.

Flashback: Last year, the high was 49° but the city had 2 inches on the ground from an earlier storm, so it counted.