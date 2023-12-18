46 mins ago - News
Denver's chances for a white Christmas this year
The odds Denver will see a white Christmas are not great.
By the numbers: The historic probability Denver sees at least 1 inch of snow on the ground Dec. 25 is 37% since 1900, according to the National Weather Service.
- The average high temperature for the day is 43.3°.
Yes, but: Past performance is no guarantee of future results — especially as climate change shrinks the length of snow seasons in parts of the country, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Erin Davis write.
- If you look at the trends since 2003, Denver's chance for a white Christmas drops to just 20%.
Flashback: Last year, the high was 49° but the city had 2 inches on the ground from an earlier storm, so it counted.
