A Boulder-based sexologist known for her appearances in the 2021 Netflix series "Sex, Love & Goop" is on a quest to help people spice up their sex lives.

Driving the news: This month Jaiya released her latest book "Your Blueprint for Pleasure."

It aims to bust the myth of sexual incompatibility and empower people to turn up the heat in the bedroom by better understanding who they are and what they want romantically.

She says the book combines her decades of experience studying ancient sexual rituals, sensual touch, and the biology and psychology of attraction.

Zoom in: Jaiya details what she's dubbed the Erotic Blueprint, which features five blueprint types that characterize people's sexual preferences:

The Energetic is someone who feels sparks fly when they have space, teasing, anticipation and yearning.

is someone who feels sparks fly when they have space, teasing, anticipation and yearning. The Sensual is all about senses and setting the mood — turning up the music, lighting a candle, bringing chocolate.

is all about senses and setting the mood — turning up the music, lighting a candle, bringing chocolate. The Sexy is aroused by the simple things: nudity, penetration and the big O.

is aroused by the simple things: nudity, penetration and the big O. The Kinky is turned on by physical play, plus things that feel a bit naughty and taboo.

is turned on by physical play, plus things that feel a bit naughty and taboo. The Shapeshifter is into it all. They prefer to mix it up and dabble in different pleasures enjoyed by the other four blueprint types.

What she's saying: "When we are awakened to who we truly are, we love ourselves enough to accept the gift of living a pleasure-filled life," Jaiya writes.