Boulder Netflix star and sexologist Jaiya releases new book "Your Blueprint for Pleasure"
A Boulder-based sexologist known for her appearances in the 2021 Netflix series "Sex, Love & Goop" is on a quest to help people spice up their sex lives.
Driving the news: This month Jaiya released her latest book "Your Blueprint for Pleasure."
- It aims to bust the myth of sexual incompatibility and empower people to turn up the heat in the bedroom by better understanding who they are and what they want romantically.
- She says the book combines her decades of experience studying ancient sexual rituals, sensual touch, and the biology and psychology of attraction.
Zoom in: Jaiya details what she's dubbed the Erotic Blueprint, which features five blueprint types that characterize people's sexual preferences:
- The Energetic is someone who feels sparks fly when they have space, teasing, anticipation and yearning.
- The Sensual is all about senses and setting the mood — turning up the music, lighting a candle, bringing chocolate.
- The Sexy is aroused by the simple things: nudity, penetration and the big O.
- The Kinky is turned on by physical play, plus things that feel a bit naughty and taboo.
- The Shapeshifter is into it all. They prefer to mix it up and dabble in different pleasures enjoyed by the other four blueprint types.
What she's saying: "When we are awakened to who we truly are, we love ourselves enough to accept the gift of living a pleasure-filled life," Jaiya writes.
- "And essentially, living a pleasure-filled life helps the world because we become happier human beings."
