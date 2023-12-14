Denver public transit ridership lags pre-pandemic levels

Data: American Public Transportation Association; Note: Includes bus, rail, ferry and other modes; Chart: Axios Visuals

Public transit ridership in the Denver area is at 62% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest American Public Transportation Association data.

That's based on September 2023 ridership as compared to September 2019.

Why it matters: Public transit is key to cities' broader health and vibrancy.

It makes for cleaner, greener cities, opens up possibilities for those who can't afford a car, and frees up parking lots to be turned into housing, green space and more.

Of note: The Regional Transportation District's free-fare campaign in July and August boosted ridership by 10%, according to the transit agency, and slashed an estimated 9 million vehicle miles traveled, according to a recent analysis.

Zoom out: Ridership appears to be faring better in Colorado Springs. The city is at about 82% of pre-pandemic levels, the national data shows.

The big picture: Of around 100 U.S. metro areas with more than 500,000 people, September 2023 public transit ridership was at or above 100% of September 2019 levels in just 12.