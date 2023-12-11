Martin Lockley remembered for pioneering dinosaur research

Martin Lockley at the University of Colorado at Denver examines ancient bird tracks found among dinosaur fossils in 2007. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Martin Lockley spent decades tracking dinosaurs across continents using their footprints and finding insights that help us understand how they parented, mated and migrated.

Why it matters: The University of Colorado Denver researcher, who is credited with popularizing paleontology, died Nov. 25 at age 73, Kristen Kidd, the spokesperson at Dinosaur Ridge wrote in the Denver Post.

As Lockley said in a 2022 Tedx Talk, dinosaur prints can tell us much more about how the animals lived than their bones.

Of note: Originally from South Wales, he followed the career path of his father, respected ornithologist Ronald Lockley, who counted biologist Julian Huxley and historian David Attenborough as friends.