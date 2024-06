Below-freezing temperatures and possible snow could snarl Thanksgiving travel around Denver this holiday weekend. What to know: The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning predicted a roughly 80% chance of snow beginning late Thanksgiving night, through Friday, and possibly into early Saturday.

How much snow remains "uncertain," but local meteorologists are predicting between 1 and 3 inches.

Yes, but: With snowfall being a rarity in Denver on Turkey Day, this could still become the snowiest Thanksgiving the city has seen in 36 years, 9News reports.

Denver has only had more than 1 inch of snow on Thanksgiving three times in 74 years. The largest storm was in 1987, when 5 inches were recorded.

What else: Be sure to bundle up. A brisk cold front moving through this weekend will bring bitterly cold temperatures across the area.

The highs on Friday and Saturday are expected to remain below freezing, hovering around the mid-20s mark.

If you're headed to Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday for the Denver Broncos game, you'll be relieved to know temperatures are expected to creep back up, a bit, near the low 40s.

The big picture: A series of storms are poised to strike a large portion of the U.S. this week — including the heavily populated Northeast, likely causing Thanksgiving holiday travel disruptions for some 54.4 million people, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.