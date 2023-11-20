Share on email (opens in new window)

Adrift Tiki Bar's holiday pop-up bar, Snowdrift, on South Broadway in Denver. Photo: Courtesy of Harrison Warters Photography

Ready or not, the winter holidays are here. What's happening: Christmas-themed bars are popping up across Denver, and reservations are flying fast.

Zoom in: Here are 11 you won't want to miss. Reservation requirements and fees vary.

Miracle: The kings of Christmas cheer are back and bringing their franchise to four locations around the metro.

Denver Union Station transforms into a winter wonderland filled with twinkling lights, festive decor and seasonal cocktails.

Ay Papi, a Latin-inspired bar in Cherry Creek, is offering a Sippin' Santa party with specialty drinks and themed glassware.

The Eddy Taproom & Hotel in Golden is a party, complete with kitschy decor, craft cocktails and plenty of holiday cheer.

The Arvada Tavern on Olde Wadsworth Boulevard is serving tiki-inspired drinks in holiday mugs you can take home for purchase.

Mistletoe Lounge: Located in Cherry Creek's Fillmore Plaza, this bar feels like a snow globe come to life, complete with cozy spots to lounge and a lineup of creative holiday beverages.

Avanti Food & Beverage: This tiki-themed pop-up, called Avantiki, is on the second floor rooftop and serves drinks like spiked eggnog and boozy punch bowls in island-style glasses. Guests score a free piña colada shot and shot glass.

Adrift Tiki Bar: Immerse yourself in a whole new wintry world at the Snowdrift, the South Broadway bar's pop-up featuring powdery white snow, an igloo beach bar and holiday-inspired beverages and bites.

Tinseltown: Expect Santa's elves, tons of tinsel, holiday music and themed drinks at this all-encompassing Christmas-themed pop-up at the Denver Pavilions on 16th Street Mall.

Pindustry: This Greenwood Village venue is transforming its rooftop into a 2,400-square-foot ice rink and serving a holiday-themed menu, including toasted marshmallow martinis. The grand opening party on Saturday features a silent disco, snow machine, 360-degree photo booth, ice luge and more. If you go, the theme is '80s ski wear.

The Rouge Wine & Bourbon Bistro: Located next to Pindustry in Greenwood Village, this wine bar is going all out on holiday decor and creating specialty drinks served in festive glassware available for purchase.

Camp Christmas: This immersive experience returns to its original location at Stanley Marketplace and features a surreal kaleidoscope of everything holidays — including lights, Santa and craft cocktails.