A highly contagious illness is affecting dogs and perplexing veterinarians in Colorado. What to know: The persistent respiratory disease includes coughing, sneezing and lethargy — with cases evolving into serious pneumonia that is hospitalizing man's best friend.

The illness is airborne and transmitted through contact, such as nose-to-nose touching.

Why it matters: The cases are most prevalent in Colorado, Oregon and New Hampshire, the Associated Press reports.

In some situations, the illness is not responding to antibiotics and dogs have died.

The big picture: The U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratory is working to determine the cause of the illnesses.

Of note: This is not kennel cough, which typically lasts seven to 10 days and is easily treatable.

It's a novel illness, possibly a virus, that is evading dogs' immune systems, especially for puppies.

Be smart: If pet owners notice symptoms, they are instructed to contact their veterinarian as soon as possible.